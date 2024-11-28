Stones pelted at Vande Bharat Express again, window glasses broken, case filed

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Stones pelted at Vande Bharat Express again.

Ghaziabad: In another incident, multiple stones were pelted at Vande Bharat Express train in UP's Ghaziabad station. Notably, the stones were pelted at train No. 22458 when the train was coming from Dehradun to Anand Vihar on Wednesday. The exact incident was reported 5 kilometers before the station when the train was coming from Meerut to Modinagar. Miscreants pelted the stones at coach number E1 and C4 and because of whcih windows of the train were broken. An FIR has been registered in the case.

It should be noted that the train passes through Modinagar at around 11:00 am. This train is being continuously targeted by stone pelters.

According to the report filed by the Railway Police, the Vande Bharat Express train going from Dehradun to Delhi Anand Vihar has been a victim of stone pelting in Modinagar area earlier also.

This is the fourth time that Vande Bharat Express has been targeted in this area. Last month, the windowpane of an executive class coach of the Rourkela-Bhubaneswar Vande Bharat Express (20835) train was damaged due to stone pelting between Meramandali and Budhapank on the Dhenkanal-Angul railway section in Odisha.

The Railway officials said the incident was reported by the on-duty RPF Escorting Staff. and after the information was received about the icnident, the security wing of the East Coast Railway zone (ECoR) alerted the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP). RPF's Assistant Security Commissioner from Cuttack rushed to the spot.

After this, the local police were also informed about the matter. Strict action was taken against the stone-palters. This is not the first time in the country the Vande Bharat Express train has been targeted. Many such incidents were reported in other parts of the country. However, no passengers have been harmed in any of the incidents so far.