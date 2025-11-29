Sriprakash Jaiswal, former Union Minister and Congress leader, passes away at 81 in Kanpur Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi remembered Jaiswal's progression from city president to three-time MP and Union minister, emphasising his simplicity and rapport with party workers.

Sriprakash Jaiswal, a veteran Congress leader and former Union minister, passed away in Kanpur on Friday (November 28) following a cardiac arrest. He was 81 years old. Jaiswal’s health deteriorated in the evening, leading to his admission at a nursing home in Kidwai Nagar. He was later shifted to the Cardiology Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. His family, including his wife Maya Rani Jaiswal, whom he married in 1967, two sons, a daughter, and two grandchildren, were by his side during his final hours.

A lifelong connection to Kanpur

Born on September 25, 1944, in Kanpur to Ganga Prasad Jaiswal and Chandrakali Devi, Sriprakash Jaiswal maintained an enduring bond with his hometown. Over more than three decades, he deeply influenced the political and civic development of Kanpur through his various roles.

Political career and contributions

Jaiswal’s political journey began early, with a notable tenure as the mayor of Kanpur in 1989. He served three terms as the Member of Parliament representing Kanpur, elected in 1999, 2004, and 2009. He held important roles at the state and national levels, including president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee from 2000 to 2002. At the central government, Jaiswal was the Minister of State for Home Affairs from 2004 to 2009 during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government led by Manmohan Singh. Later, he headed the Coal Ministry from January 2011 to May 2014.

International engagement and advocacy

In 2009, following attacks on Indian students in Australia, Jaiswal personally travelled to Melbourne to assess the situation. His visits to hospitals and public spaces there helped raise international awareness about the plight of Indian students.

Continuing influence despite electoral defeat

Though he lost the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Jaiswal remained politically active in Kanpur, continuing to contribute to the city’s social and political life until his last days.

Tributes from political leaders

Condolences poured in from across the political spectrum. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge remembered Jaiswal as "a true and loyal Congressman who worked diligently for the development and welfare of Kanpur" and called his loss significant for the party.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his grief on social media, praying for Jaiswal’s soul and strength for his family. Other senior politicians such as Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav, and senior Congress figures including Pramod Tiwari paid heartfelt tributes.

Legacy and remembrance

Senior Congress leader Har Prakash Agnihotri and Kanpur Congress city president Pawan Gupta highlighted Jaiswal’s shaping influence on Kanpur’s politics. Anshu Awasthi, Congress spokesperson, recalled his work and detailed political journey, underscoring his humble nature and popularity among party workers.