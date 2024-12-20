Sanatan Dharma 'national religion' of India, citizens must unite to protect it: Yogi Adityanath

Follow us on Image Source : X/@MYOGIADITYANATH Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday asserted that "Sanatan Dharma is the national religion of India" and emphasised the collective duty of every citizen to safeguard it. He made the statement during his participation in the Ashtottarshat 108 Shrimad Bhagwat Paath and Panch Narayan Mahayagya at the Asharfi Bhawan Ashram in Ayodhya. As part of the Mahayagya, the Chief Minister offered oblations while Vedic chants resonated in the air, seeking blessings for the happiness, peace, and prosperity of the people of Uttar Pradesh, the state government said in a statement.

Addressing the gathering, the UP Chief Minister said, "The Sanatan Dharma is the national religion of India, and it is the collective responsibility of every citizen to protect it. He highlighted how religion and culture foster positivity and peace in society." Reflecting on the historical attacks on sacred temples, he said that the clans of those who desecrated these holy sites have met their downfall.

Yogi Adityanath on descendants of Aurangzeb

Citing an example, CM Yogi said today, the descendants of Aurangzeb (Mughal ruler) are driving rickshaws. Their plight is the result of their destructive actions. Had they upheld righteousness and refrained from demolishing temples, would they be in such a state?" The UP Chief Minister emphasised the need to learn from the mistakes of the past that led India into the shackles of slavery and resulted in the desecration of its sacred sites. He urged all Indians to unite in protecting and preserving Sanatan Dharma, asserting that respecting this eternal religion is essential for safeguarding humanity.

CM Yogi on attacks on places of worship in Bangladesh

Chief Minister Yogi also condemned the attacks on places of worship, including in Bangladesh. "Look at what is happening in Bangladesh. Then earlier what had happened in Pakistan and Afghanistan? I want to ask who were those people who destroyed the Sanatan Dharma's places of pride in the country and why did they do it?" the UP CM asked during his speech. CM Adityanath mentioned the attack on Hindu religious sites in Bangladesh, calling it a conspiracy to "make hell on earth."

