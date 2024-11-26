Sambhal violence: Sources claim Turk vs Pathan rivalry behind incident that killed four

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sambhal violence in pictures

In a shocking revelation, the recent violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district during the survey of the Jama Masjid has been attributed to a premeditated power struggle between the Turk and Pathan communities. The bloody clash claimed four lives, all reportedly supporters of Pathan MLA Iqbal Mahmood Ansari. Sources suggest that the violence was fueled by deeply rooted tensions, with narratives of “Turk vs Pathan” and “native vs foreign” exacerbating the unrest.

How violence unfolded

According to sources, the violence broke out when supporters of Turk community MP Ziaur Rahman Barq allegedly opened fire on supporters of Pathan MLA Iqbal Mahmood Ansari. The altercation resulted in the deaths of individuals from the Pathan, Saifi, and Ansari communities. Investigations reveal that the victims were civilians and supporters of the MLA, with no casualties reported from police actions. Authorities believe the rivalry was an attempt by both communities to outmanoeuvre each other politically and socially.

Legal actions against MP and MLA’s son

So far, seven cases have been registered, and 25 individuals have been arrested in connection with the violence. Notably, the names of Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ziaur Rahman Barq and SP MLA Iqbal Mahmood’s son, Suhail Iqbal, have emerged as accused in the case. Based on the statement of injured sub-inspector Deepak Rathi, a case has been filed against 800 people, with both Barq and Suhail Iqbal named.

Tensions leading up to incident

According to Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishna Kumar Vishnoi, the tensions were stoked by inflammatory remarks allegedly made by MP Barq regarding the preservation of the Jama Masjid. Barq had previously been served notice under Section 168 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for provocative statements. The violence erupted during a survey of the Jama Masjid, escalating into stone pelting and gunfire between the two groups.

Police perspective on incident

SP Vishnoi clarified that the violence stemmed from simmering tensions between the Turk and Pathan communities. The ongoing survey of the mosque acted as a flashpoint for the clash. The police have maintained that their actions did not result in any fatalities, stressing that the deceased were civilians caught in the crossfire of the community rivalry.