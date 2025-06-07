Eid-al-Adha: 3-tier security in Sambhal, other UP districts on high alert for peaceful festivities Circle Officer Chandausi, Anuj Chaudhary, highlighted that all prayers were conducted inside Eidgahs in both Chandausi and Narauli.

Sambhal:

In Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal a three-tier security system was implemented for Eid-al-Adha celebrations on Saturday, with people agreeing to perform animal sacrifices peacefully only at the traditional places allocated to them, District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya said.

"A three-tier security system has been put in place, which includes Sector Magistrates, General Magistrates, and forces on the ground. Flag marches and patrolling were also done earlier. In our meetings of the peace committee, everyone agreed not to offer sacrifices at public places and to offer sacrifices with complete peace and cooperation only at the traditional places allocated earlier," Pensiya told the media.

He praised the cooperation from the community and the effectiveness of the police and administrative measures. “We spoke with all the Maulanas, Muftis, Mutawalli, and representatives of mosques, and they all ensured to celebrate Eid Al Adha peacefully. Everyone is cooperating a lot, there is no problem of any kind... There is adequate arrangement from the Police and Administration. Arrangements have also been made for the disposal of the waste. This will continue for three days and till 3 PM each day,” he added.

Namaz offered inside Eidgahs, not on roads

Circle Officer Chandausi, Anuj Chaudhary, highlighted that all prayers were conducted inside Eidgahs in both Chandausi and Narauli. "There are two Eidgahs, one in Chandausi and the other in Narauli, where namaz was offered... At both places, namaz was offered within the four walls... No namaz was offered on the roads," Chaudhary told ANI.

In the early hours, residents were seen offering Namaz in Chandausi, Sambhal, as part of the Eid-al-Adha rituals.

Security heightened in other areas

Security was heightened in Aligarh, Firozabad and Meerut as well. Across Uttar Pradesh, police are on high alert with increased patrolling, surveillance, and security measures in place, while residents have been urged to celebrate responsibly and report any suspicious activity.

In Firozabad, a district-wide alert has been issued by the police ahead of Eid-al-Adha, with personnel deployed at Eidgahs and other sensitive areas to ensure traditional and peaceful celebrations. Authorities have emphasized public cooperation as key to maintaining law and order during the festival.

In Meerut, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada stated that extensive preparations were undertaken, including meetings with peace committees and coordination with municipal bodies to ensure cleanliness and proper arrangements.

About Eid-al-Adha

Eid al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, honors the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. The festival is marked by prayers, charitable acts, and animal sacrifices, symbolizing empathy, devotion, and sharing.