Prayagraj weather: IMD predicts fog conditions till January 20

As per the IMD weather prediction for Prayagraj, fog conditions are expected till January 20 in the district. India Meteorological Department Scientist Dr Soma Sen Roy fog conditions are likely over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and North Rajasthan on January 19 morning.

Prayagraj fog update

"Dense fog conditions were realised in Punjab, Haryana, UP, and over Rajasthan, today morning, with visibility of less than 50 metres... Our forecast for tomorrow morning (19 January) is that fog conditions are likely over Punjab, Haryana, UP, and North Rajasthan," Roy said.

She said that day after January 20, distribution as well as intensity of fog is likely to decrease. "Over the Western Himalayan region, rainfall is likely to continue for the next 5 days. It will increase from 21 January and peak around 22-23 January. Over the plains, rainfall is likely to start on 22 January and continue into 23 January. Along with this, temperatures will rise, we may also get some thunderstorm activity, and fog conditions will significantly reduce," she said.

"Over South India, we are expecting heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu today, and heavy rainfall over Kerala and Tamil Nadu tomorrow... In Prayagraj, we are expecting fog conditions till 20 January. Subsequently, temperatures are likely to rise slightly over Mahakumbh2025 in Prayagraj," she added.

Cold wave in UP

Uttar Pradesh is in grip of cold wave with low visibility recorded in several regions. Dense fog significantly disrupted morning activities, especially in major cities like Lucknow, where it affected road traffic and caused delays in train schedules, with some running late by several hours.

In Lucknow, the cold was particularly intense in the morning due to the combination of cloud cover and cold winds. The maximum temperature of the day was recorded at 24.4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum dropped to 8.4 degrees Celsius.

The weather office has issued a warning for dense fog in the mornings and late evenings across many districts, urging the public to remain cautious, especially while traveling.

