Prateek Yadav reconciles with wife Aparna after divorce announcement: 'Champions are those who...'

Lucknow:

Mulayam Singh Yadav’s son, Prateek Yadav, on Wednesday said all problems between him and his wife Aparna Yadav were solved after a major argument that broke out on January 19. This came days after Prateek announced he would snap ties with Aparna, accusing her of damaging his relationships with his father, mother and brother.

Prateek said the issue was resolved mutually and everything was fine between them now.

Earlier, Prateek posted a picture with Aparna and said all was good between them.

“All is Good. Champions are those who crush their personal/professional problems. We are a family of champions,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Earlier on January 19, Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother alleged that Aparna was “self-interested” and “driven by a desire for fame”.

“Broke my relationship with my Mother. Broke my relationship with my father. Broke my relationship with my brother. Wants to be only famous. Biggest liar that i have seen in my life(i swear to my child). Biggest self interested person i have ever seen,” he posted on Instagram.

Hours before this post, Prateek announced divorce with Aparna, adding that he was reeling under severe mental stress. He also accused her of spoiling his relationship with his family.

"I am going to divorce this selfish woman as soon as possible. She ruined my family ties. All she wants to become is famous and influential. Right now, i am very bad mental health condition and she doesn't bother. Because it's only herself she bothers about. I have never seen such a bad soul, and i was unfortunate to get married to her," he posted on Instagram.

Prateek Yadav is the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav and his second wife, Sadhna Yadav. He married Aparna Yadav in 2019.