UP: Police outpost being built in Sambhal from bricks, stones used in violence; 4 killed in clashes last year The foundation for a new police outpost in Deepa Sarai was laid in Sambhal district on March 4. The new outpost would be a three-story structure equipped with a control room, as per an official.

Sambhal violence: A total of 38 police posts and outposts are being constructed in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district in order to strengthen law and order in the violence-hit region. In a striking development, the very bricks and stones that rioters hurled during last year's violent clashes on November 24 are now being repurposed to build a police outpost in the region.

The district witnessed intense violence last year when miscreants attacked security personnel with stones during a survey of the Jama Masjid by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The unrest led to chaos in the area, putting law enforcement on high alert.

Stones used in violence now being used for police outpost

The bricks and stones that rioters had thrown at the police are now being used in the construction of the Deepa Sarai and Hindu Purakheda police outposts. The district police are overseeing the construction of a total of 38 police facilities across Sambhal. The violence in Sambhal escalated into gunfire, claiming the lives of four people and injuring several others. Many of the individuals involved in the clashes were from the Deepa Sarai locality, where the new police outpost is being built. Interestingly, the construction site is close to the residence of Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rahman Barq.

Little girl lays first brick of police outpost

Notably, a young girl named Inaya was given the honour of placing the first brick for the Deepa Sarai police outpost during the foundation-laying ceremony. ASP Shreesh Chandra explained the significance of this choice, saying, "We wanted to send a strong message about the safety and protection of women and children. Choosing a girl to lay the first brick symbolises security and trust." Expressing her excitement, Inaya said, "I live in Nakhasa, and I got to place the first brick for the new police outpost. It felt really nice because so many people were there. I also received Rs 50 as a token of appreciation."

Sambhal mosque row: Next hearing on Apr 28

Earlier on Wednesday, a district court fixed April 28 for hearing a plea claiming that the Shahi Jama mosque here was originally a Harihar Temple. When the matter came up before Civil Judge (Senior Division) Aditya Singh, the matter was deferred to April 28. The petition was initially filed in another court on November 19, 2023. A lawyer representing the Hindu side said the respondent was supposed to submit its written statement, but did not do it.

ALSO READ: Sambhal violence: Dubai-based gangster Shariq Satha named mastermind in UP police's chargesheet