Sambhal violence: Dubai-based gangster Shariq Satha named mastermind in UP police's chargesheet Uttar Pradesh Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) has filed chargesheets in several cases related to the Sambhal violence. The investigation has identified Shariq Sata as the alleged mastermind.

In a major step taken by the Uttar Pradesh Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) during the investigation of Sambhal violence, the police arrested close associate of auto thief and alleged mastermind of the November 24 Sambhal violence Shariq Sata on Thursday. Fugitive gangster Shariq Sata is on police radar for his suspected role in the violence. Last year, violence erupted in Sambhal over the court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque, killing four people, officials said on Friday.

The gangster, who is believed to be based in Dubai, is under probe for his alleged involvement in orchestrating criminal activities in India. Further, India TV has also learnt that the culprits conspire to assassinate Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain during violence. Sambhal SP Krishan Kumar Vishnoi said that the aid of Shariq Sata confessed that there was a conspiracy to kill advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain during the Sambhal violence on 24th November 2024.

Police register 12 cases in connection with violence

As per the police, as many as 12 cases were registered in relation to Sambhal violence. Of the total 189 accused, 79 are yet to be arrested. Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishna Kumar Vishnoi said, "A total of 12 cases were registered in connection with the violence, and chargesheets have been filed in six of them." "Of the 159 accused, 80 have been arrested, while 79 are still at large. Action will be taken only based on solid evidence and no innocent person will be targeted," he stressed but did not elaborate on the charges framed against the accused.

Action against Shariq Sata

On legal proceedings against Sata, Vishnoi said, "Conducting operations from outside India to influence activities within the country falls under the purview of BNS Section 48 (Abetment outside India for offence in country). Following the arrest of Ghulam (the arrested aide of the gangster), we will proceed with action against Sata under this section." He said that during an investigation into the case, police recovered a large cache of weapons, including 9mm cartridges from the Pakistan Ordnance Factory.

About the case registered against Sambhal MP Ziaur Rehman Barq, Vishnoi said police have sought data from WhatsApp and Meta. "Further action be taken only after gathering concrete evidence," he said. Dismissing allegations against Sata's wife, the police officer clarified, "There is no evidence to suggest that she was involved in any crime. However, Ghulam was in occasional contact with Sata through her mobile, which does not constitute a criminal offence."

When asked about a possible Dawood Ibrahim connection, Vishnoi said, "Any link will become clear if Sata is extradited and interrogated." On Ghulam's links with politicians, he said, "Merely naming someone is not evidence. In 2014, there was a case of firing on Sohail Iqbal, allegedly on the orders of the then MP. A case was registered on March 31, 2014, but no further political connections have emerged."

He also confirmed that they have the evidence of a plan to assassinate a Delhi-based lawyer. "We have proof, including WhatsApp exchanges between Ghulam and Mulla Afroz, where they shared images of a pistol before the incident. The pistol has been recovered," Vishnoi told reporters.

(PTI inputs)