Noida: Girl cheats death as she lands on pillar of elevated road after being hit by vehicle | VIDEO

In a shocking incident, a scooty-riding girl landed on the pillar of the elevated road near Noida Sector 25 under Sector 20 PS area, after she was hit by an unidentified vehicle.

Two men were also seen attempting to rescue her.

According to reports, after the accident, the girl fell in the gap in the middle of the overbridge. Surprisingly, during this time the girl did not fall down and got stuck on the pillar of the overbridge.

At the same time, a crowd of people gathered after the accident. People say that the girl defeated death in the first accident, after which she could have died by falling down, but here also her life was saved narrowly.

