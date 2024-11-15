Clashes break out between two groups in UP's Mau, CO injured in stone pelting

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Clashes break out between two groups in Mau

Clashes broke out on Friday night between two groups after the collision of two bikes in Bara village of the Ghosi police station area in ​​Mau. As per the information, tensions escalated after a bike collision which led to a stabbing incident. Two youths got injured in the stabbing following which, two groups clashed with each other and pelted stones. During this, the police reached the spot to restore peace. However, the CO Kotwal also got injured in the stone pelting by the crowd.

The victim of the stabbing has been identified as Sukhu Rajbhar. Rajbhar has been referred to Varanasi after initial treatment in the local hospital. The infuriated mob also shattered the glass panes of police vehicles in the stone pelting. In a further escalation of tensions, the angry mob also targeted the Community Health Center. The window panes of the Community Health Center were also broken in the stone pelting. A large number of police forces have been deployed on the spot.