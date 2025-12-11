Maharajganj killing verdict: Court orders one death sentence, nine life terms after communal clash A UP court has delivered a decisive verdict in the Maharajganj communal violence case, sentencing one man to death and nine others to life imprisonment for the killing of a young devotee during a Durga immersion procession.

Maharajganj (UP):

A local court in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday pronounced a major verdict in the Maharajganj communal violence case linked to a murder during a Durga idol immersion procession last year. The court sentenced one accused to death and awarded life imprisonment to nine others for the killing of 21-year-old Ramgopal Mishra on October 13, 2024. District Government Counsel (Criminal) Girish Chandra Shukla informed that the court of Additional Sessions Judge, First, Pawan Kumar Sharma had on December 9 convicted ten people, including Sarfaraz, Abdul Hameed, Mohammad Talib, Faheem, Zeeshan, Mohammad Saif, Javed, Soeb Khan, Nankau and Maroof Ali. Three others, namely Khurshid, Shakeel and Afzal, were acquitted due to lack of evidence.

On Thursday, the court handed the death sentence to Sarfaraz, who had fired the fatal shot and life terms to the remaining nine convicts.

Background of the Case

The FIR had named 13 accused on the night of the killing. Two of them died in a police encounter while attempting to flee, while the other eleven were arrested over the following months. A chargesheet against all 13 was filed on January 11, 2025, and charges were framed on February 18. On December 9, the court convicted ten and acquitted three. Shukla said that Thursday’s sentencing relates to the murder charge. Additional imprisonment and fines have also been imposed under other offences.

Violence and administrative response

The killing triggered widespread unrest in Mahsi, Maharajganj and several parts of Bahraich. The following day saw reports of arson and vandalism as police worked to bring the situation under control. Senior officers, including Home Secretary Sanjeev Gupta and STF Chief Amitabh Yash, were sent to oversee law and order. Internet services were suspended across the district and heavy deployment of PAC, RRF, STF and police teams from neighbouring areas helped restore peace.

Government action and NSA charges

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Mishra's family in Lucknow and assured them of justice, along with financial assistance and a government job for the victim's widow. All 13 accused were booked under the National Security Act following the police investigation. NSA proceedings were initiated against five accused in March 2025 and against the remaining eight in September. Saif and Shoeb, who were out on bail, were taken back into custody after their conviction on December 9.

