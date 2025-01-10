Mahakumbh 2025: Steve Jobs’s wife Laurene Powell aka 'Kamala' to attend Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj

Follow us on Image Source : X Steve Jobs’s wife to attend Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj

Kumbh Mela 2025: Laurene Powell, wife of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, will attend the upcoming Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. Swami Kailashnand Ji Maharaj on Friday, confirmed her presence in the world's biggest religious gathering. He said that they have given Laurene Powell a Hindu name, 'Kamala.'. Powell will attend Mahakumbh to meditate.

"She is coming to visit her guru here. We have named her Kamala and she is like a daughter to us. This is the second time she is coming to India... Everyone is welcome in Kumbh," Swami Kailashnand Ji Maharaj said.

Responding to a query that whether Powell will be added to the Akhara's Peshawai, Kailashnand Ji Maharaj said, "We will try to include her in the Peshwai. We will leave it to her to decide. She will tour this Kumbh and meet the seers here. She will also feel good. we will also feel good that those who don't know much about our traditions want to learn."

"Most people in the world are under the guidance of some guru. Many people are coming to Kumbh; some are coming for their personal program," he added.

Mahakumbh 2025: CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Kala Kumbh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday inaugurated Kala Kumbh. It is a unique camp created by the state Culture Department in Prayagraj. As per the official statement, Kala Kumbh is an exhibition showcasing the art, culture and archaeology of the state, along with records of historic Kumbh events.

It will feature an exhibition gallery and a stage for cultural performances, spanning approximately five acres. The gallery displays photographs, replicas and exhibits tracing the journey of Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, monuments of UP, protected heritage sites, manuscripts and artefacts.

Namami Gange programme allocates Rs 152.37 crore

To ensure eco-friendly sanitation and environmental responsibility, the National Clean Ganga Mission has allocated Rs 152.37 crore for cleanliness management at the Mahakumbh.

The initiatives, a blend of cutting-edge technology and traditional practices, are setting a new benchmark in cleanliness and sustainability for one of the world's largest religious gatherings, the Jal Shakti ministry said in a statement.

It said more than 28,000 toilets have been installed across the sprawling fairgrounds, including 12,000 fibre-reinforced plastic toilets with septic tanks and 16,100 prefabricated steel toilets with soak pits.

