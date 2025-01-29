Mahakumbh 2025: List of instructions first-time devotees must follow to avoid stampede-like situations

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Stampede at Prayagraj

Prayaraj: Hours after a stampede-like situation was witnessed at the Maha Kumbh that left many injured, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday appealed to people to take a dip in the Ganga at their nearest ghats and not try to reach the Sangam Nose. The chief minister also held a high-level meeting with top officials at his residence and urged people not to believe rumours.

"All ghats hold equal spiritual significance and reaching the main confluence point should not be a priority," the statement quoted the chief minister as saying.

Multiple bathing ghats have been designated across the mela area, ensuring that everyone can take a dip comfortably and safely.

The arrangements have been made to prevent overcrowding and maintain the sanctity of the occasion, Adityanath said.

He called on pilgrims to follow the guidelines issued by the administration, not believe any rumours and to rely only on official announcements for accurate information.

Officials said the chief minister, who is monitoring the situation at the Maha Kumbh from the war room, held a high-level meeting with top officials at his residence.

"Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj, dear devotees, Please take your holy bath at the ghat nearest to you, and do not attempt to go towards the Sangam Nose. Kindly follow all the instructions given by the administration and cooperate in maintaining order," Yogi Adityanath wrote in his post.

He also noted that a bath is taking place at all the ghats of the Sangam. "Do not pay any attention to rumors," the CM added.

This comes after "a stampede like" situation arose at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj in the early hours of Wednesday. Special executive officer Akanksha Rana, however, said that the situation was not serious and that the injured were receiving medical treatment.

Mahakumbh: instructions first-time devotees must follow

First-time devotees should take a dip at the ghats near Maa Ganga and avoid heading towards the Sangam Nose.

The devotees must utilise many bathing ghats that have been set up for this purpose.

All must follow the administration's instructions, cooperate with the arrangements, and ignore rumours.

How to ensure hassle-free visit to Mahakumbh