UP government declares Prayagraj's 'Maha Kumbh Mela' area as new district: Check details here

Maha Kumbh 2025: The Uttar Pradesh government has announced the creation of a new district centred around the Maha Kumbh area in Prayagraj. The newly established district, officially named Maha Kumbh Mela, has been created to ensure seamless organisation and management of the grand religious event, as per officials. With this, the state will now have 76 districts instead of 75. This move aims to bolster administrative efficiency and streamline operations for the upcoming Kumbh Mela scheduled in January 2025. Authorities believe this strategic step will facilitate better coordination and administration which will enhance the experience for pilgrims as well as stakeholders.

The boundary of the Maha Kumbh Mela District will be as follows:

The area of the revenue villages and the entire parade area described in Annexure-I will be included in the Mahakumbh Mela District / Mela Area.

In the Maha Kumbh Mela district / Mela area, the Mela Adhikari, Kumbh Mela, Prayagraj will have the powers of Executive Magistrate, District Magistrate and Additional District Magistrate under Section-14 (1) and other relevant sections of the Indian Civil Defense Code, 2023.

All the powers of the District Magistrate under the said Code or any other law currently in force and will have the right to exercise all the powers of the Collector in all categories of cases and to perform all the functions of the Collector under Section-12 and other relevant sections of the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code, 2006 (as amended by the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code (Amendment) Act, 2016 (UP Act No. 4, 2016)) by appointing an Additional Collector in the said district.

UP govt to invite all CMs for Maha Kumbh 2025

The Uttar Pradesh government would send ministers to invite governors and chief ministers across the nation for the Maha Kumbh to start from Prayagraj from January 2025. This was decided at a meeting of ministers convened by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his Lok Bhavan office in Lucknow on November 29. The UP cabinet headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also approved a proposal to hold roadshows and events in India and abroad to promote the Maha Kumbh that UP government officials said would draw devotees in record numbers from across the globe.

About Mahakumb Mela 2025

Kumbh Mela is organised every 3 years, Ardh Kumbh Mela every 6 years and Maha Kumbh Mela every 12 years. The last Maha Kumbh Mela was organised in the year 2013. After this, the Ardh Kumbh Mela was organised in 2019. Now, Maha Kumbh Mela is going to be organised in the year 2025 and it is going to be grand. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is going to be organised in Siddhi Yoga on January 29, 2025, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. This is the biggest festival for those who believe in Sanatan Dharma. In which a crowd of saints and people from all over the world come to participate in this holy fair. The view of Maha Kumbh is such as if people from all over the world have come to this fair. Everyone wishes to take a dip in this holy Mahasangam of Maha Kumbh. That is why it is also called Mahasangam. Maha Kumbh is going to run from January 13 to February 26.

