Kashi Vishwanath Dham: QR code-based entry to be possible for devotees as authorities eye digitalisation

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kashi Vishwanath Temple Dham

The pilgrims visiting the Kashi Vishwanath Dham will now be able to enter using a QR code-based identification card. Those coming for VIP darshan, and protocol darshan will now be granted entry through this method, officials said. This system was in place earlier only for officials and employees since March and has now been expanded for the general pilgrims.

The facilities given to the pilgrims at the Dham are being improved, under which preparations are underway to provide fully digital services. Arrangements are also being made for entry through QR code-based RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) cards for the pilgrims. An RFID machine has already been installed in the temple. The identification card with the logo of Shri Kashi Vishwanath will be issued by the temple administration.

The pilgrims can enter the Dham by scanning the QR code on the ID card. The entrance gates will open automatically as the card is scanned.

The initiative, once put in place, will make it easier for the authorities to keep records of everyone visiting the temple premises. The RFID machines installed at the entry and exit points will scan the QR codes and allow the arrival and departure of the devotees. The RFID card can be read by the machines from a distance of 15 metres. The card will consist of personal information of employees and pilgrims, including name, address and mobile number.

The regular pilgrims at the Dham can enter from any gate. However, for the pilgrims of Kashi, the Kashi Gate has been constructed.

ALSO READ | 'Overconfidence hurt BJP's hopes in Lok Sabha Elections 2024': UP CM Yogi Adityanath at party meet