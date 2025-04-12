UP: Karni Sena celebrates Rana Sanga's birth anniversary, organises 'Rakt Swabhiman Sammelan' in Agra Karni staged a protest against the controversial remarks passed by the Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman on Rana Sanga.

Karni Sena, on Saturday, organised a 'Rakt Swabhiman Sammelan' in Uttar Pradesh's Agra to mark the birth anniversary of Rana Sanga, the revered ruler of Mewar. Meanwhile, Sena also staged a protest against the controversial remarks passed by the Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman on Rana Sanga. Several Karni Sena members and community leaders attended the event.

Rana Sanga, also known as Sangram Singh I, was the ruler of Mewar from 1508 to 1528 and is known for his bravery and sacrifices.

Karni Sena's "Rakt Swabhiman Sammelan" rally | Watch

Karni Sena stages a protest in Agra

Members of Karni Sena protest on Agra bypass against Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman over his remarks on Rana Sanga in Rajya Sabha.

Kshatriya Karni Sena President Raj Shekhawat said, "We had put forward a few demands. The people from the government are coming to listen to our demands. We had given them a time till 5 pm. We will have a discussion, reach an agreement and go to our homes..."

Ramji Lal Suman should apologise: Union Minister

"The sentiments of all the nationalists and patriots are hurt by the statement made by SP MP Ramji Lal Suman in the Rajya Sabha regarding Rana Sanga... The community that does not respect its ancestors does not progress... Ramji Lal Suman should apologise for hurting the sentiments of the people... The representatives of the government will come for talks... "

BJP MLA Dharampal Singh assured the Karni Sena members that their demands would be addressed.

What did the SP leader say?

The controversy was triggered after Suman on March 21 said in Parliament that Rana Sanga invited Mughal emperor Babur to India to defeat Ibrahim Lodi, the last sultan of the Delhi Sultanate. The SP leader argued that if Indian Muslims are labelled as Babur's descendants, by the same logic, other communities can also be seen as descendants of a "traitor" like Rana Sanga.

The remarks, which questioned the Rajput legacy, drew an immediate backlash from Rajput bodies, including the Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha and the Karni Sena.