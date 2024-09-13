Good news for job seekers: CM Yogi-led UP govt to open drive to fill vacant posts in revenue department

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Yogi Adityanath said the UP government will open a special drive to fill vacant posts in revenue department.

Here comes a piece of good news for job seekers in Uttar Pradesh. The state government is going open a recrutiment drive to fill various posts in the revenue department. In an effort to boost employement opprtunities in the state, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed officials to start receruitment drive for the appointment of Accountant, Revenue Inspector and Naib Tehsildar as well as to fill all vacant posts of clerical cadre.

Apart from this, he also directed officials to announce promotions for posts like Tehsildar, Revenue Inspector where promotions are pending. He said the process should be completed immediately.

The chief minister said the appointment will be made for the vacant posts of clerical cadre in the revenue department.

Yogi Adityanath further added that the revenue department is directly related to the common man and ordered for timely disposal of important matters ranging from income, caste and residence certificates to survey and enrolment.

The chief minister also talked about the need to create new posts of Settlement Commissioner (Rural), Settlement Commissioner (Urban) and Director of Training under the Revenue Council.

In a high-level meeting on Friday, he reviewed the functioning of the Revenue Department and the availability of human resources. The Chief Minister said skillfuil youths should be employed in various departments in view of the changing nature and excess of work in the Revenue Department.