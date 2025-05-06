Ghaziabad: Mock drill to be conducted in 10 schools on May 7 to enhance air raid preparedness A large-scale mock drill will be held in 10 Ghaziabad schools on May 7 to educate students and staff on emergency responses to hostile threats as part of a nationwide civil defence initiative.

New Delhi:

In a move to enhance civil defence awareness and emergency preparedness among schoolchildren, a large-scale mock drill will be conducted tomorrow, May 7, at 10:00 AM in 10 selected schools across Ghaziabad. The drill is part of a national initiative driven by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to promote readiness for potential hostile threats such as air raids or sabotage attempts. This notice was issued by the Ghaziabad Police.

The mock drill will include active participation from school students, NCC cadets, and staff, focusing on educating them about safety protocols and emergency responses during aerial attacks and other hostile situations. The goal is to build a culture of awareness, preparedness, and resilience among the youth.

In Delhi, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has also issued directives to all schools under the jurisdiction of the Directorate of Education to organize similar civil defence awareness programs and drills. As outlined in a communication dated May 6 from the Divisional Commissioner’s Office, these drills are in response to a directive from the Directorate General Fire Service, Civil Defence & Home Guards, MHA.

Yuvamanthan, a youth engagement organisation, has been appointed as the knowledge and implementation partner for these exercises. Their team will support schools in conducting the drills and awareness sessions, providing guidance on hostile threat preparedness.

“The initiative aims to sensitize students and staff to the importance of rapid, informed responses during emergencies. Participation in such exercises can significantly reduce panic and casualties in real-life situations,” said a DDMA official.

For effective coordination and execution, schools have been advised to contact the designated representatives from Yuvamanthan and DDMA. The authorities are seeking full cooperation from educational institutions to ensure maximum student participation and impact.

This effort marks a critical step in strengthening civil defence infrastructure and building a safety-conscious generation prepared to face unforeseen emergencies.