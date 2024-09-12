Durgaiana Express collision sparks explosion, authorities suspect train blast plot via short circuit

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Authorities have raised concerns about a possible plot to bomb the train.

In Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, the Durgaiana Express (12357), traveling from Kolkata to Amritsar, collided with an overhead wire early Wednesday morning, resulting in a powerful explosion. The train departed from Lucknow at 3:30 AM and collided with the hanging wire at around 5:00 AM, just past the Umratali station. The collision caused a significant fault on the track. The railway authorities are now investigating the incident and suspect a deep-seated conspiracy behind the incident.

Details of the Incident

The Durgaiana Express struck an overhead electric wire that had fallen onto the track. Upon impact, the train was stopped by the pilot, who then informed Umratali and Dalenagar stations about the incident. Immediately, all trains coming from Lucknow were halted. After approximately six hours, the Durgaiana Express was re-routed using a diesel engine. Following the incident, trains such as Rajdhani and Vande Bharat were diverted via alternate routes, and around two dozen trains had their routes altered. Additionally, two trains were canceled due to the disruption.

Suspicion of Conspiracy

The railway authorities have indicated that the incident might have been orchestrated as part of a conspiracy. There are suspicions that the wire was tampered with to cause a short circuit and subsequent explosion. The specific pole and cable that the Durgaiana Express collided with had signs of potential interference. The incident raises concerns about deliberate sabotage rather than a technical fault, especially since other trains had passed the same area shortly before without any issues.

Technical Fault or Tampering?

According to railway sources, the collision of the Durgaiana Express with the overhead wire was highly unusual and suggests possible tampering rather than a mere technical malfunction. The situation was stable just before the incident, as other trains had safely passed through the same location. The railway authorities are conducting a comprehensive investigation to explore all possible angles of the case. The authorities are urging passengers and the public to stay informed and cooperate with the ongoing investigations to ensure the safety and security of railway operations.

(Inputs by Anamika Gaur)