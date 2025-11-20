Donald Trump Jr visits Taj Mahal amid heavy security, holds photo session at Diana Bench | Video Security arrangements were stepped up throughout the area. Local police and US security officers were on duty, while the CISF assumed control of the inner security as soon as Trump Jr entered the premises, ensuring smooth movement for the visiting team.

Agra:

Donald Trump Jr, son of United States President Donald Trump, on Thursday paid a visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra. Amid heavy security, he spent over an hour at the historic site. He was accompanied by 126 special guests from 40 countries.

He got himself clicked in front of the monument and showed keen interest on how the Taj Mahal was built, PTI quoted a senior official as saying. He asked many questions about its architectural features and the history behind the structure.

Officials said Trump Jr reached the monument at around 3.30 pm. He took his time walking through the complex and paused frequently for photos, including for a session at the famous Diana bench.

His tour was led by guide Nitin Singh, who had also escorted President Donald Trump during the latter’s visit to the Taj Mahal in 2020.

Security hightened in Agra

Security arrangements were stepped up throughout the area. Local police and US security officers were on duty, while the CISF assumed control of the inner security as soon as Trump Jr entered the premises, ensuring smooth movement for the visiting team.

Ahead of the visit, the administration organised a special cleaning drive and cleared important routes of stray animals.

Officials added that Trump Jr is likely to travel to Udaipur next, where he is expected to attend a high-profile destination wedding.

Rishi Sunak’s Taj Mahal visit

In February, former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited the Taj Mahal with his family. He toured the iconic monument and signed the visitor book alongside his wife, Akshata Murty. Sunak and his family warmly waved to the crowds and greeted people with folded hands.

He was accompanied by his wife, Akshata Murty, his mother-in-law, Sudha Murty, and his daughters, Krishna and Anoushka.