Delhi-NCR rains: Are schools closed in Ghaziabad tomorrow? Check the latest update Delhi-NCR has been experiencing heavy rainfall since the morning of September 1, causing the Yamuna River to rise above the danger mark.

New Delhi:

In view of continuous heavy rainfall and worsening weather conditions, the Ghaziabad district administration has announced the closure of all schools and educational institutions from Nursery to Class 12 for Tuesday, September 3, 2025. The decision has been taken as a precaution to ensure the safety of students, teachers, and school staff, as rain-induced waterlogging and traffic disruptions continue to affect daily life across the district.

The official order, issued under the direction of District Magistrate Ravindra Mandad and enforced by Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) O.P. Yadav, applies to all schools and colleges — including those affiliated with CBSE, ICSE, state boards, and the Madarsa Board — whether government-run, aided, or private.

"In view of the extremely heavy rainfall in Ghaziabad and to ensure the safety of students, a holiday has been declared for all educational institutions up to Class 12 on September 3, 2025. Strict compliance with this order is mandatory," the notice stated.

The rainfall has significantly disrupted daily life in Ghaziabad, making it difficult for residents to move about. With roads waterlogged and traffic jams across major routes, the administration is urging citizens to stay indoors unless necessary.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Delhi and the NCR region, warning of continued heavy rain and thunderstorms. The region had already been under a yellow alert earlier, but worsening conditions led to an upgrade. Areas including Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad are experiencing severe waterlogging and long traffic snarls due to relentless showers.

Though the school closure order is currently specific to Ghaziabad, similar announcements may follow in other NCR regions if the weather continues to deteriorate. Authorities have advised all residents to remain cautious and keep track of official weather updates.

Meanwhile, the Yamuna River has risen sharply, surpassing the danger mark of 205.33 metres and prompting evacuations of families from low-lying colonies to relief camps, as heavy water discharges from Hathni Kund, Wazirabad, and Okhla barrages have pushed the river level to 205.80 metres by 8 am, with fears it could reach the evacuation threshold of 206 metres by evening.

Overnight heavy rains worsened traffic and flooding across Delhi-NCR, particularly causing severe congestion at the Delhi-Gurugram border, leading authorities to advise immediate relocation for residents living on the Yamuna floodplains and suspend traffic on Loha Pul from 5 pm Tuesday for safety. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department forecasts cloudy skies with moderate rain and temperatures between 22°C and 31°C, as August 2025 recorded Delhi’s wettest month in 15 years with 399.8 mm of rainfall, heightening alert levels amid ongoing flood concerns.

(Inputs from Zubair Akhtar)