Bride elopes with lover moments after Varmala, chaos at Uttar Pradesh wedding

New Delhi:

A wedding ceremony in Unnao’s Purwa area took an unexpected turn on Saturday night when the bride allegedly fled with her lover shortly after the varmala ritual, police said on Monday. The incident occurred in Ajaypur village, leaving both families stunned. According to police, the groom’s wedding procession arrived at the village as planned, and both families performed the customary dwarachar and other rituals. The bride and groom exchanged garlands on stage in the varmala ceremony, after which the bride went to her room while preparations for the ensuing phera ceremony continued.

However, when the groom’s family went to call her for the next ritual, they discovered she was missing.

Phone call confirms woman’s wish to marry lover

Police officials said that when both families learned she had eloped with a local youth, the bride’s father contacted the young man on the phone. To everyone’s surprise, the bride herself came on the call and clearly stated that she wanted to marry her lover and live with him.

The revelation led to heated arguments between the two families, according to eyewitnesses. Shocked and upset, the groom’s family eventually returned home without the bride. The bride’s father later approached Purwa police station and lodged a complaint against the youth.