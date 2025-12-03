IndiGo cancels over 100 flights: What triggered massive disruptions? Airline issues statement According to the sources, over 100 IndiGo flights were cancelled at various airports, including Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

IndiGo, which has been hit with major flight disruptions over the last two days, on Wednesday apologised for the inconvenience caused to its passengers. The country's largest airline, in a statement, said it has initiated "calibrated adjustments" to its schedule for the next 48 hours to normalise operations, adding that the cancellations stemmed from a combination of unexpected operational problems.

IndiGo on Wednesday cancelled more than 100 flights at various airports, and scores of services were delayed as the country's largest airline grappled with significant operational disruptions mainly due to crew shortage.

Measures will remain in place for the next 48 hours

IndiGo said minor technical glitches, winter schedule adjustments, adverse weather, heavy airport congestion and updated crew rostering rules collectively weakened operations in a way the airline claims it could not have foreseen. In a statement, a spokesperson of IndiGo said, "We acknowledge that IndiGo’s operations have been significantly disrupted across the network for the past two days, and we sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience caused."

"A multitude of unforeseen operational challenges including minor technology glitches, schedule changes linked to the winter season, adverse weather conditions, increased congestion in the aviation system and the implementation of updated crew rostering rules (Flight Duty Time Limitations) had a negative compounding impact on our operations in a way that was not feasible to be anticipated," the airline said.

The airline further said that to control the delays and bring some stability, it has made changes to its schedules for the next 48 hours. The airline said these steps should help normalise flights and improve punctuality across the system.

"To contain the disruption and restore stability, we have initiated calibrated adjustments to our schedules. These measures will remain in place for the next 48 hours and will allow us to normalize our operations and progressively recover our punctuality across the network. Our teams are working around the clock to ease customer discomfort and ensure operations stabilize as quickly as possible. Furthermore, the affected customers are being offered alternate travel arrangements to reach their destinations or refunds, as applicable."

"We request customers to check the latest flight status at https://www.goindigo.in/check-flight-status.html before heading to the airport. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused and remain fully committed to minimizing disruption and supporting our customers through this period," the spokesperson added.

Over 100 IndiGo flights cancelled

The sources said over 100 IndiGo flights were cancelled at various airports, including at Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai and Hyderabad. At least 42 flights were cancelled at the Bangalore airport, 38 at the Delhi airport, 33 at the Mumbai airport and 19 at the Hyderabad airport. The chaos left nearly 1,000 passengers stranded inside the terminal in Delhi on Tuesday night, many of them waiting for hours with little clarity on the status of their travel plans.

According to IndiGo's website, the airline operates "well over 2,200 daily flights." With government data showing Indigo's, which is known for its punctuality, on-time performance at just 35 per cent on Tuesday, this suggests that more than 1,400 flights were delayed that day, causing significant ripple effects on operations on Wednesday as well.

Social media was flooded with videos showing frustrated passengers arguing with airline staff over the flight cancellations.

1,232 flights cancelled in November, DCGA investigating

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday questioned airline IndiGo over its drop in performance in November. According to the DGCA, a total of 1,232 flights were cancelled in November, which resulted the DGCA to scrutinise its performance.

Crew / FDTL constraints: 755

ATC system failure: 92

Airport/airspace restrictions: 258

Others: 127

IndiGo's on-time (OTP) performance was also severely affected. OTP in November was 67.70%, compared to 84.1% in October. The major reasons for delays include ATC (16%), crew/operations (6%), airport issues (3%), and other reasons (8%).

New FDTL norms

The latest FDTL norms, which entail increased weekly rest periods to 48 hours, extension of night hours, and limiting the number of night landings to only two as against six earlier were initially opposed by the domestic airlines, including IndiGo and Tata Group-owned Air India.

But they were subsequently rolled out by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) following the Delhi High Court's directives, albeit after a delay of over one year and in a phased manner and with certain variations to airlines like IndiGo and Air India.

While the first phase of these FDTL norms came into force from July, the second phase, which restricted the night landing to two from six earlier, was implemented from November 1.

The norms were originally to be put in place from March 2024 but airlines, including IndiGo, sought a step-by-step implementation, citing additional crew requirements.

