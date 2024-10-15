Ayodhya Ram Temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das hospitalised due to THIS problem: Check here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ayodhya Ram Temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das.

Acharya Satyendra Das, the 84-year-old Chief Priest of the Ayodhya Ram Temple, was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday due to neurological problems, as per officials. However, medical authorities have confirmed that his condition remains stable. "Acharya Satyendra Das, the head priest of Ayodhya's Shri Ram temple, has been admitted in a private room in the Neurology Ward of SGPGI under the supervision of Dr Prakash Chandra Pandey," Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) Director RK Dhiman said.

Dhiman said that Acharya Das has been admitted on the suspicion of some neurological problem. Necessary tests will be conducted on Wednesday.

Acharya Satyendra Das has been a resident of Ayodhya since childhood. He has been associated with the Ram Lalla temple for nearly 32 years, having started his worship there before the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992.

Chief priest of Ram temple consecration ceremony dies

Earlier in June this year, Acharya Laxmikant Dixit, the chief priest who had performed the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, passed away at the age of 86. Family members said Dixit was not well for the last few days. His last rites were conducted at Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi.

Lord Ram's idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on January 22 in an event led by Prime Minister Modi. Counted among the senior scholars of Varanasi, Dixit was a native of Solapur district of Maharashtra but his family has been living in Varanasi for several generations.

Ram Temple construction work

Last month, Ram Temple Construction Committee chairperson Nripendra Misra on Friday said that the work on Ram Temple complex will be concluded by June 30, 2025. Over 1,600 dedicated workers are tirelessly engaged in the construction of the Ram Temple. Concerted efforts are being made to ensure the temple construction is completed within the stipulated time frame, the member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said.

