Ayodhya: Newly-wed man dies by suicide after strangling his wife to death.

Ayodhya: A newly-wed man in Ayodhya committed suicide after allegedly strangling his wife to death hours after their wedding ceremony, police said on Sunday. Pradeep from the Saadat Ganj locality under Ayodhya Cantt police station limits married Shivani on Saturday, police said.

After the marriage party returned to the groom's house on Saturday afternoon, post-wedding rituals were performed through the day. The bride and the groom retired to their room late on Saturday night, police said.

"After the couple didn't respond to repeated knocks on Sunday morning, the family members broke open the door and found Shivani's body on the bed, while Pradeep was found hanging from the ceiling fan," Senior Superintendent of Police, Raj Karan Nayyar, said.

Since the room was found locked from inside, prima facie it appears that the groom killed the bride before taking his life, the officer said.

"The bodies have been sent for autopsy and a probe is underway," he added.