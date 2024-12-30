160,000 tents, 150,000 toilets, 1,250-km pipeline: Take a look at massive preparations for Maha Kumbh 2025

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Check all about Maha Kumbh 2025.

With only just a few days left for the grand Maha Kumbh to begin, the entire state machinery in Uttar Pradesh has converged upon Sangam, the sacred confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati river in Prayagraj, racing against time to finalise the preparations for the Maha Kumbh beginning January 13.

For the past two months, an army of workers has been diligently channeling the rivers, widening roads, and leveling the ghats to transform the region in anticipation of one of the largest religious events in the world.

Maha Kambh to begin on January 13

Held every 12 years, the Maha Kambh will begin on 'Paush Poornima' on January 13, and conclude on 'Maha Shivratri' after 45 days on February 26.

The event draws millions of pilgrims to the banks of Ganga at Sangam, and this year, the state government is expecting a staggering 40 crore devotees to take the holy dip and make the Maha Kumbh the largest religious gathering in the world.

The monumental task of preparing for such an event includes meticulous planning and extensive logistics.

160,000 tents, 150,000 toilets set up at venue

The authorities are overseeing the installation of 160,000 tents, 150,000 toilets to be serviced by 15,000 sanitation workers, 1,250-km of pipeline, 67,000 LED lights, 2,000 solar lights, and 300,000 plants to give the area a complete makeover.

In addition, nine paved ghats, seven riverfront roads, and 12 km of temporary ghats are under construction. Seven bus stands are also being built, while over 1.5 million square feet of murals and street paintings have been commissioned to adorn the area. However, the monumental task comes with its challenges.

Erosions have eaten away Ganga's banks, pushing the river away from its original course and reducing the land available for the Maha Kumbh.

In addition, five years of river encroachment swallowed up 3,200 hectares of land used for the 2019 Kumbh.

However, officials have risen to the challenge, reclaiming the 3,200 hectares and adding an additional 800 hectares to ensure that the event's scale remains as grand as ever. The 4,000 hectares of land now being prepared is a feat in itself.

When asked if the preparations would be completed by January 10, a senior official likened the work to the preparations for a grand Indian wedding, saying, "Even if you begin preparations six months in advance for a wedding, work continues until the moment the 'baraat' arrives."

Mela Adhikari (fair in-charge) Vijay Kiran Anand said, "Between 2019 and 2024, Ganga has moved significantly, decreasing the available land for the Kumbh."

With just a fortnight remaining until Makar Sankranti -- when the first auspicious dip, or 'Rajasi Snan', will take place -- the pace of work has intensified.

In 2019, around 24 crore people attended the Kumbh, but this year, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has stated that over 40 crore pilgrims are expected to attend the Maha Kumbh. To accommodate this unprecedented influx, the 4,000-hectare Kumbh ground has been divided into 25 sectors on both sides of the river.

(With inputs from PTI)