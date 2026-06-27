Why a sugarcane juice vendor's 'with ice' and 'without ice' pricing impressed a startup founder

New Delhi:

A Delhi-based startup founder has drawn attention to something most people would probably walk past without a second thought. A roadside sugarcane juice stall, with its modest setup and handwritten pricing board, ended up offering what she saw as a surprisingly sharp lesson in business strategy.

What stood out to her was not just the pricing itself, but the thinking behind it. In her view, the vendor seemed to grasp "unit economics" in a way that many founders spend years trying to perfect. Her observation quickly struck a chord online, with many agreeing that real-world experience often teaches lessons no classroom can fully replicate.

What caught the founder's attention?

Ananya Narang, founder of Entourage, shared a photo of the vendor's pricing board on LinkedIn, along with the caption, "This guy cracked unit economics better than most founders :)."

The board listed three options: "Without ice – Rs 30," "With ice – Rs 25," and "Half glass – Rs 20."

At first glance, it looks straightforward. But a closer look reveals the subtle logic behind it. The version with ice is cheaper, yet it naturally contains less juice because part of the glass is filled with ice. Customers feel like they are getting a better deal, while the vendor likely saves on quantity.

Then there is the half-glass option. At ₹20, it ends up being more expensive per serving compared to a full glass. This gently nudges customers towards choosing the full portion, which appears to offer better value while also helping the vendor maintain healthier margins.

(Image Source : LINKEDIN)The LinkedIn post

Social media reacts

The post quickly gained traction, with users appreciating the vendor's intuitive understanding of pricing and customer behaviour.

One user pointed out that many street vendors may never learn MBA jargon, yet often understand "unit economics" better than those sitting in corporate boardrooms.

Another said these skills are shaped by everyday interactions rather than theory. According to them, dealing with customers day in and day out builds instinct, adaptability and a kind of practical intelligence that is "raw, practical and invaluable."

A third user added a touch of humour, saying the sugarcane juice seller looked like someone who had completed an MBA in Finance.

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