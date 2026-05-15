Passenger’s gold ring worth lakhs falls into train toilet, railway staff recover it after hours of effort

New Delhi:

A train journey from Mumbai to Bhuj turned unexpectedly stressful for one passenger after his gold ring accidentally slipped into a train toilet and disappeared deep inside the drainage system. For a while, it genuinely looked like the jewellery was gone for good.

But what happened next has now gone viral online after railway staff in Ahmedabad spent hours retrieving the ring from inside the train’s waste tank and drainage pipeline before finally returning it to the passenger.

Gold ring falls into train toilet during Mumbai-Bhuj journey

According to a post shared by the Divisional Railway Manager Office, Ahmedabad on X, the incident took place aboard the Bandra Terminus-Bhuj Special train.

During the journey, the passenger accidentally dropped his gold ring inside the toilet. The ring reportedly slipped directly into the drainage pipe and waste tank below, leaving almost no hope of recovery.

However, once the train reached Ahmedabad station, Western Railway officials quickly began a retrieval operation to locate the missing jewellery.

Railway staff spent hours inside waste system to retrieve ring

The recovery effort was led by Senior Section Engineer (C&W) Sanjay Yadav along with CTS staff member Virendra Kumar Singh and other railway personnel.

Officials said the team worked for several hours inside extremely unpleasant conditions while navigating pipelines and the train’s waste tank in search of the ring.

Despite the difficult environment and foul smell inside the drainage system, the staff eventually managed to recover the jewellery and hand it back safely to the passenger.

The value of the ring was said to be worth lakhs.

(Image Source : X/DRM AHMEDABAD)The incident took place aboard the Bandra Terminus-Bhuj Special train.

Internet praises railway staff after viral post

DRM Ved Prakash later praised the railway employees for their honesty, dedication and commitment while carrying out the difficult recovery operation.

In its statement, Western Railway said its responsibility goes beyond simply transporting passengers and also includes protecting their trust and belongings during travel.

The story quickly gained attention online after the Ahmedabad DRM office posted about the incident.

Many social media users applauded the railway staff for their effort and honesty. Some even suggested that employees involved in the operation deserved incentives or promotions for going far beyond routine duty.

Others said incidents like this help improve public confidence in the railway system and show the kind of effort railway workers quietly put in behind the scenes.

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