Love travelling in trains? Here are some longest train journeys in the world

Travelling to exotic places is on everyone's mind right now as the world is back in action after two years of 'on and off' lockdowns. While weekend getaways are already in books, long journeys have their own charm and peace. Enjoying different terrains like mountains, deserts, snow and forest tracks and exploring uncharted territories can never go out of style. If you are a fan of long train journeys, you should definitely plan to tick off these longest train travels all around the world.

Perth to Sydney- The Indian Pacific

This transcontinental journey should be on the calendar of every travel junkie. It travels through Australia, from Perth to Sydney, in four days and three nights. It follows a path of bush pioneers, gold rush prospectors, and legendary adventurers. It is the ultimate train luxury travel.

Dibrugarh to Kanyakumari- Vivek Express

Travelling the limits of India is the most beautiful experience after all. Covering 4,234 kilometres and having 58 stops, Vivek Express runs between Dibrugarh in Assam to Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. is currently the longest train route in India by both distance and time, as well as the 24th-longest train service in the world.

Singapore to Thailand, via Malaysia- Eastern & Oriental Express

Taking 4 days and 3 nights, the Eastern & Oriental Express is a luxury train that runs between Singapore's Woodlands to Bangkok in Thailand.

Toronto to Vancouver- The Canadian

Starting from Toronto, The Canadian takes on a three-day journey to Vancouver. It covers approx 4,460 kilometres in 84 hours approx.

Moscow to Vladivostok - Trans- Siberian Express

From Moscow to Vladivostok, the Trans- Siberian Express stretches 9,289 kilometres in 6-7 days. It passes through beautiful locales of Russia and holds the record as the longest daily-serviced railway in the world.