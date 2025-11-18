Indian woman in Rajasthani saree turns heads in Russia, receives celebrity-like attention | VIDEO Social media users flooded the comments section with admiration for the woman and appreciation for how gracefully she represented Indian culture abroad.

New Delhi:

An Indian woman visiting Russia became an unexpected star when her traditional Rajasthani saree drew admiration from locals. As she walked through the streets with her husband, people approached her for selfies, showered her with compliments, and expressed curiosity about her vibrant attire.

A video shared by her son captures the heartwarming moments, the woman smiling graciously, interacting with passersby, and enjoying every bit of the attention. Her saree, rich, colourful, and proudly traditional became a symbol of cultural beauty that fascinated onlookers.

Social media melts over the viral video

Once uploaded, the video quickly struck a chord online, amassing over 2.8 million views and more than 3 lakh likes. Social media users flooded the comments section with admiration for the woman and appreciation for how gracefully she represented Indian culture abroad. Many praised her for staying true to her roots.

Comments included, “Awww this is such a sweet video.” Other user wrote, “I have never seen this, even though we have lots of students from India… I’m glad Maa Ji were faithful to Her culture and showed that grace.”

“Uncle is so happy seeing aunty get the attention she deserves,” added another. A fourth user wrote, “Mummy is sooo happy and uncle feels so proud to see her happy… ohh I just loved this.” Some users affectionately joked that she looked like an “ambassador of India.”

The video’s on-screen text reads, “POV: she is not just my mom, she’s Russia’s favourite celebrity,” and the caption says, “My mom is Celebrity in Russia.”