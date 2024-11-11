'Galaxies in her eyes': Renowned photographer captures stunning close-up of humpback whale's eye| pics here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Female humpback whale's eye shot by renowned photographer Rachel Moore.

A photograph of a female humpback is making rounds on the internet. The photograph shows a close-up view of a humpback whale's eye, revealing the majestic creature's vibrant blue gaze in breathtaking detail. The photograph has been shot by a renowned photographer Rachel Moore, who is known for her ocean photography. She took the photograph on October 6, 2024, near Tahiti, from the side of the whale's head which highlights the wide field of vision afforded by its eye. The whale's eye is shielded by a thick layer of blubber, which helps regulate temperature and provides protection.

In a post on Instagram, the photographer writes about an accident, where a whale was tragically struck and killed by a fast-moving ship. She affectionately called the young whale 'sweet girl'. The age of the whale was estimated to be between three to four years old before she was struck and killed by a fast-moving ship two days after their encounter.

In another post, while posting her close-up, she wrote, 'Swimming with these majestic beings is a privilege, and respecting their space is crucial—there's no need to chase after or force interactions. On rare occasions, whales may choose to interact on their own terms.''

''This moment of eye contact was beyond my wildest dreams. I've never encountered a whale like this one, and it was the most profoundly beautiful experience of my life.''

Social Media buzz

Reacting to her post, one user said, 'This should easily be the photo of the year. Amazing Job'. ''The texture of the eyelids. They look like they have been around the block. I can only imagine the sights those eyes have seen, another user said.

A third user said, ''What a breathtaking picture! My heart breaks that this beautiful creature is no longer swimming free. God bless''.