7-year-old boy from Poland sings Indian songs at 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas | VIDEO

The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention was kicked off in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar, with over 5,000 delegates from India and abroad expected to attend the three-day event. The convention began with the inauguration of the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandviya and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took part in the inaugural session on Thursday, while President Droupadi Murmu will preside over the valedictory session on Friday, the officials said.

Besides, the state has identified 31 tourist destinations in and around Bhubaneswar and Puri to showcase the rich architecture, heritage and history of Odisha before guests from other countries.

However, another attraction of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas was a 7-year-old boy from Poland who sang Indian songs and showed keen interest in Indian culture. 7-year-old Bhevin Goswami from Poland is singing Indian songs at the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) as his 2-year-old brother joins in.

Bhevin Goswami's mother, Karolina Goswami said, "I am from Poland and I have been living in India for the last 10 years. We really like Indian songs. Indian culture and food are the best... Odisha has a rich culture and the people here are very kind... This is my second PBD. The last one I attended was in Varanasi..."

His father, Anurag Goswami also added, "They have been listening to Bhajan since they were born... When Ram Mandir was established last month, a lot of programmes about Lord Ram were telecasted on TV which made my kids interested in Ram bhajan... Our heritage is our self-respect. If we respect ourselves then only the world will respect us too."