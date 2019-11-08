Western Railways hires personal 'Yamraj' to land trespassers to safety

Yamraj at Work!

Indians are guilty of many actions that may seem harmless from far, but stand the risk of posing a grave threat to their life.

One such example is adopting shortcuts to reach places -- like crossing the railway tracks. Because, who thinks of chances of getting killed by a moving train?!

But, on a serious note, trespassing accounted for 721 deaths until June this year.

Hence, to create awareness among commuters, and save lives, Western Railways, already famous for their quirky ways, found a rather creative solution.

They have hired a Yamraj (God of death, according to Hindu mythology) to keep trespassers at bay. Not only this, when the Yamraj spots a person in no-man area, he carries him on his back and lands him in a safer area.

The said awareness campaign began on November 6 at Andheri and Malad stations in Mumbai. The Yamraj, quoted here, is a member of the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

The Western Railways, to this end, posted a video on Twitter showing the Yamraj in full display and catching two trespassers, and carrying them back to safety.

"This Yamraj ji saves lives. He catches people who are endangering their lives by trespassing the railway tracks, but to save them. This Yamraj picks people to release them safely. Please do NOT cross tracks, it's dangerous," the post said.

This Yamraj ji saves lives. He catches people who are endangering their lives by trespassing the railway tracks, but to save them. This Yamraj picks people to release them safely. Please do NOT cross tracks, it's dangerous. pic.twitter.com/PT81eYVajL — Western Railway (@WesternRly) November 7, 2019

अगर पटरी पार करोगे तो मैं तुम्हें अपने साथ ले जाऊँगा -said Yamraj during the awareness drive against Trespassing by RPF/WR in slum areas adjoining Railway tracks for saving precious lives&injuries to the people who trespass. पटरी पार करना खतरनाक ही नहीं अपितु कानूनन जुर्म भी है। pic.twitter.com/SdHytaaVn4 — Western Railway (@WesternRly) November 7, 2019

Another post had different pictures of the 'Yamraj at work'. :D