VIDEO: Lion cub learns to walk again after captors break his legs to prevent escape

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARENDALLAKYAN Lion cub learns to walk again after captors break his legs to prevent escape

In a shocking case of animal cruelty, a lion cub was beaten and his legs were broken in order to prevent it from escaping and running while tourists click pictures with him. In Russia, a lion cub was tied and beaten up so that it can entertain tourists with photos on the beaches. According to Metro News, the cub named Simba was just a few weeks old when it was separated by his mother and his hind legs were broken. After being exploited, he was dumped in a cold barn in the Russian region of Dagestan.

Yulia Ageeva, who led a rescue mission to save the cub, said, "He was practically not fed, and for some reason in the frost water was constantly poured over him." Simba was then taken to specialist vet Karen Dallakyan who performed surgery so that he can walk again. The vet shared a video on social media in which Simba is seen taking small steps band learning to walk again.

Dallakyan said, "Evil photographers break bones like this so that wild predators cannot escape and behave calmly for pictures." In another video, Simba is seen playing with a stuff toy. Check out-

The incident was so heartwrenching that reportedly, Russian President Vladimir Putin personally ordered an investigation into it. Vet Karen Dallakyan informed that the cub's condition is much better, however, "We do not see any criminal case opened." "Thank you, I wrote down what you said," the Russian president responded. Later he informed that the criminal investigation is now underway.

