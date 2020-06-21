Solar Eclipse 2020: Himachal Pradesh to witness night in day as surya grahan is seen after 25 years

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALIK_OSAMA_SARWAR Himachal Pradesh to witness night in day as surya grahan is seen after 25 years

The first solar eclipse of the year 2020 on 21st June is quite special and historic. After 25 years, a solar eclipse will be seen, in which it will be getting dark like the night around 12:00 in the day as the moon will block the light of the sun and cast a shadow on the earth. In Himachal Pradesh, Surya Grahan will be seen in most parts of the state after 25 years. The eclipse will begin at 10.23 minutes in the morning in HP and will end at 1.48 pm in the afternoon. The solar eclipse will be at its maximum i.e. 95 percent around 12 noon. People are excited to witness this historic moment when the day will be filled with darkness like night for some time and the 'Ring of Fire' will be seen.

Himachal Pradesh Department of Science and Technology has appealed to the people to not watch the solar eclipse with the naked eye. The department has made special arrangements to see and experience this astronomical phenomenon happening after 25 years. They have also shared precautions to be taken for safely viewing the Surya Grahan.

Special arrangements on The Ridge ground

On June 21, the solar eclipse will be shown with the help of special solar filters at the Padam Dev Complex on the historic Ridge ground of Shimla. Apart from this, arrangements have been made to see the eclipse in the state secretariat. Its purpose is to remove all the superstitions associated with the eclipse. Himkosh has asked the Deputy Education Directors of all districts to arrange solar filters so that common people can also see this historic event. Common people can see the solar eclipse in their respective districts at the place designated by the Deputy Director Primary Education Office.

Solar nuclear fusion was observed during the solar eclipse in Andhra Pradesh, India in the year 1828, which witnessed how helium and hydrogen gases burned in the sun. After this, during the solar eclipse in 1919, it was seen that there is a star hidden behind the sun, which was partially seen at that time.

Solar eclipse 2020: Historical Event

Nishant Thakur, Joint Member Secretary, Department of Science Technology and Environment, said that the solar eclipse on June 21 is going to be quite historic as Himachal Pradesh will witness night in the day. It will be 95% in the state and 99% in other parts of the country.

After June 21, 2020, such a solar eclipse will be next seen in 2031. Thakur said that this eclipse is going to be 99% in the areas around Yamunanagar in Haryana. There are many misconceptions related to the eclipse, about which it is very important to make people aware, so keeping in mind the social distancing at the district level in collaboration with the Education Department, people will be given all the information related to the eclipse.

