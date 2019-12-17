Man cooks pork roast in his car. It's that hot in Australia!

Pengelly's post soon went viral, with users responding with comments.

It's so hot in Australia that a man cooked a pork roast in a car on a scorching hot day. No kidding here. The man placed the slab of pork in a baking tin on the car seat of his red Datsun Sunny in Perth, Western Australia, for around 10 hours.

"It worked a treat!" Stu Pengelly said, in a Facebook post with pictures of the cooked meat cut into slices.

The temperature increased throughout the day, culminating in a "staggering 81 degrees Celsius inside temperature" (177.8 degrees Fahrenheit) at 1 pm.

Pengelly's post soon went viral, with users responding with comments. A few of them even asked Pengelly for an invite to the next roast.

The viral post also warned people to not leave their children or dogs in a vehicle in the heat. "Do not leave anyone or anything precious to you in a hot car, not for a minute," he wrote.

In Perth, it has been more than 10 days this month when temperatures soared above 35 degrees Celsius, according to Australia's meteorology bureau.

