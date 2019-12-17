Tuesday, December 17, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending News
  4. Offbeat News
  5. Man cooks pork roast in his car. It's that hot in Australia!

Man cooks pork roast in his car. It's that hot in Australia!

It's so hot in Australia that a man cooked a pork roast in a car on a scorching hot day. No kidding here.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 17, 2019 14:30 IST
Pengelly's post soon went viral, with users responding with

Pengelly's post soon went viral, with users responding with comments. 

It's so hot in Australia that a man cooked a pork roast in a car on a scorching hot day. No kidding here. The man placed the slab of pork in a baking tin on the car seat of his red Datsun Sunny in Perth, Western Australia, for around 10 hours.

"It worked a treat!" Stu Pengelly said, in a Facebook post with pictures of the cooked meat cut into slices.

The temperature increased throughout the day, culminating in a "staggering 81 degrees Celsius inside temperature" (177.8 degrees Fahrenheit) at 1 pm. 

Pengelly's post soon went viral, with users responding with comments. A few of them even asked Pengelly for an invite to the next roast.

The viral post also warned people to not leave their children or dogs in a vehicle in the heat. "Do not leave anyone or anything precious to you in a hot car, not for a minute," he wrote.

In Perth, it has been more than 10 days this month when temperatures soared above 35 degrees Celsius, according to Australia's meteorology bureau.

(with inputs from Reuters)

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News