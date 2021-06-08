Image Source : JEAN-GABRIEL VALAY/JARDIN DU LAUTARET Know truth behind 'Glacier Blood' and why is it key to understand climate change

Glaciers are important indicators of global warming and climate change in several ways. Glaciers are sentinels of climate change. They are the most visible evidence of global warming today. In addition to raising sea water levels, widespread loss of glaciers will likely alter climate patterns in other, complex ways. Recently, many people were shocked to see dark red blotches in the snow of Alps Glaciers in France that looked like blood. Scientists have now said that these red stains are known as, 'Glacier Blood'.

When pictures of glaciers stained with blood-like spots surfaced on Twitter, people were surprised and scared to see them. Since nowadays both nature and the earth are facing new challenges every day and in such a situation, the question arose that from where did the blood color come on the glacier.

Now scientists estimate that these bloody spots suddenly appearing on the peaks of the snow-capped Alps in France are actually caused by microalgae, ie algae growing in the bottom of the sea. When microalgae grows in the sea, then the microscopic substances present there are in a living state and they find their own food. But how this seaweed got deposited on the glacier thousands of feet above the sea and how its color became red, it is a matter of concern for even the scientists. Scientists are apprehensive that this is a sign of major changes in the climate.

Scientists say that the algae that grows in the sea when it rains in the mountainous season, it releases red color in the reaction and that is why the red spots on the white snow.

Through the project AlpaAlga, researchers are now examining the organisms to understand if they could be the biomarker for climate change. “The algae are probably markers of climate change," Marechal told LiveScience before adding that the microalgae growth reflects the rising carbon dioxide levels and related changes in the environment.