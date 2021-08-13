Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BIRD_EXPLORERS Japanese mayor receives a wave of criticism on social media for biting athlete’s gold medal

A member of Japan's gold medal-winning softball team will get her medal replaced after a Japanese mayor chomped down on the original. The organisers of the Tokyo 2020 said that Japanese softball pitcher Miu Goto will get her medal changed after Nagoya mayor Takashi Kawamura bit it, following an outcry on social media. The Olympic gold medalist had paid a courtesy visit to the Mayor after they beat the US in the final.

The mayor apologised on Thursday for biting the medal. Takashi Kawamura praised pitcher Miu Goto for the win. He then put the medal around his neck. Later, in excitement, Kawamura pulled down his face mask and bit it. The mayor said the medal was undamaged, though he offered to pay for the cost of a new one.

"With support from the International Olympic Committee and in line with her own intention, Ms Goto's medal is now set to be exchanged for a new one," Tokyo 2020 organisers said, adding that the IOC will bear the cost of the exchange.

