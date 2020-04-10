IndiGo, Vistara, GoAir weave witty Twitter thread to send across 'stay at home' message

The government has suspended operations of all domestic and international passenger flights in India.

When the nation is in the midst of coronavirus lockdown, Indian airlines that are currently grounded slightly eased the tense situation with a witty Twitter thread. The airlines engaged in a Twitter banter leaving the netizens amused. It all began on Friday morning when IndiGo tagged airline Vistara and used their tagline against them. "Hey Air Vistara, not flying higher these days we heard?" wrote IndiGo on the microblogging site along with the hashtag #StayingParkedStayingSafe.

Here's the complete Twitter thread:

"No Relieved face @IndiGo6E, these days being on-ground is a wonderful thing. Flying would not be the ‘smart’ choice, what say @goairlinesindia? #StayingParkedStayingSafe," Vistara came up with a hilarious reply.

"Totally, @airvistara! Staying home is the safe feeling! We can hardly wait till everyone takes to the skies, coz at the moment it's not like #NowEveryoneCanFly right, @AirAsiaIndian? #StayingParkedStayingSafe," GoAir tweeted.

"Absolutely @goairlinesindia, for now though, staying at home is the Red. Hot. Spicy thing to do! Isn't that right @flyspicejet? #StayingParkedStayingSafe," Air Asia replied on Twitter.

"@AirAsiaIndian, good to know our thoughts match, like our colours! Been a while since this bird flew out of her cage. But we’re happy creating a safer tomorrow, today! Right @DelhiAirport? #StayingParkedStayingSafe," Spice Jet said in a tweet.

"Agree with you @IndiGo6E @airvistara @goairlinesindia @AirAsiaIndian @flyspicejet, the Indian skies will be coloured with you soon but for now thanks for giving us a reason to smile! Together in the skies, and together on ground too! #WorkFromHub #StayingParkedStayingSafe," Delhi Airport joined in.

"Stronger to have you with us #StayingParkedStayingSafe #LetsIndiGo," IndiGo tweeted.

