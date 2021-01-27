Image Source : TWITTER/ELON MUSK Elon Musk bought gift for his dog & then THIS happened

The stock of e-commerce company Etsy rose after billionaire Elon Musk tweeted about how he loved shopping from the e-commerce giant. Tesla CEO wrote "I kinda love Etsy" on the microblogging site. In a follow-up post, Musk revealed that he had 'bought a hand knit wool Marvin the Martian helm for his dog.' The tweet made Etsy shares soaring like anything. According to a Bloomberg report, shares gained as much as 8.6% and hit an intraday record.

Elon's post garnered 14.6K retweets and 269.7K likes. A user requested Elon Musk to show the picture of what he has bought. "Can we see some pics?"

Take a look:

Bought a hand knit wool Marvin the Martian helm for my dog — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 26, 2021

Being grateful for the same, Etsy replied "@elonmusk we love you to Mars and back." Etsy seemed to link to some retro-style Mars posters, probably a nod to Musk's efforts to reach the Mars.

@elonmusk we love you to Mars and back 🧡 https://t.co/cf0lBwXED5 — Etsy (@Etsy) January 26, 2021

It isn't the first time Musk's tweets have swayed the market. Earlier this month, he recommended that his followers use messaging app Signal. After which 'Signal' noticed a significant jump in the number of new users right after Elon Musk's tweet. In his tweet, Elon Musk just said, “Use Signal” advising his followers to use the privacy-focused app over WhatsApp.