Wednesday, January 27, 2021
     
The stock of e-commerce company Etsy rose after billionaire Elon Musk tweeted about how much he loved shopping from the e-commerce giant

New Delhi Updated on: January 27, 2021 19:35 IST
Elon Musk bought gift for his dog & then THIS happened

The stock of e-commerce company Etsy rose after billionaire Elon Musk tweeted about how he loved shopping from the e-commerce giant. Tesla CEO wrote "I kinda love Etsy" on the microblogging site. In a follow-up post, Musk revealed that he had 'bought a hand knit wool Marvin the Martian helm for his dog.' The tweet made Etsy shares soaring like anything. According to a Bloomberg report, shares gained as much as 8.6% and hit an intraday record.

Elon's post garnered 14.6K retweets and 269.7K likes. A user requested Elon Musk to show the picture of what he has bought. "Can we see some pics?"

Take a look:

Being grateful for the same, Etsy replied "@elonmusk we love you to Mars and back." Etsy seemed to link to some retro-style Mars posters, probably a nod to Musk's efforts to reach the Mars.

It isn't the first time Musk's tweets have swayed the market. Earlier this month, he recommended that his followers use messaging app Signal. After which 'Signal' noticed a significant jump in the number of new users right after Elon Musk's tweet. In his tweet, Elon Musk just said, “Use Signal” advising his followers to use the privacy-focused app over WhatsApp. 

 

