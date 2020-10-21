Wednesday, October 21, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. Offbeat
  5. Viral picture of 70-year-old tea-seller with broken arm moves the internet

Viral picture of 70-year-old tea-seller with broken arm moves the internet

The story of a 70-year-old tea-seller from Delhi's Dwarka Sector 13, has taken the internet by storm. The picture of the tea-seller, accompanied by his wife, with a broken arm, has gone gone viral.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 21, 2020 20:51 IST
70-year-old tea-seller with broken arm
Image Source : INSTAGRAM / FOODYVISHAL

70-year-old tea-seller with broken arm 

Earlier this month, a video clip showing the ordeal of an elderly couple had gone viral on Twitter, left netizens in tears. It showed the 80-year-old couple losing their only source of income as people have stopped eating at their dhaba due to the novel coronavirus scare. Now, the story of a 70-year-old tea-seller from Delhi's Dwarka Sector 13, has taken the internet by storm. The viral picture of the tea-seller has been shared on Vishal Foody's Instagram account. In this picture, he is accompanied by his wife and can be seen with a broken arm. 

According to the story posted by Foody Vishal, it was his own son who broke his arm and threw him and his wife from home. Furthermore, his son-in-law also thrashed him and broke his spine. It was his daughter who helped him to set up a small tea stall.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X