Viral picture of 70-year-old tea-seller with broken arm moves the internet

Image Source : INSTAGRAM / FOODYVISHAL 70-year-old tea-seller with broken arm

Earlier this month, a video clip showing the ordeal of an elderly couple had gone viral on Twitter, left netizens in tears. It showed the 80-year-old couple losing their only source of income as people have stopped eating at their dhaba due to the novel coronavirus scare. Now, the story of a 70-year-old tea-seller from Delhi's Dwarka Sector 13, has taken the internet by storm. The viral picture of the tea-seller has been shared on Vishal Foody's Instagram account. In this picture, he is accompanied by his wife and can be seen with a broken arm.

According to the story posted by Foody Vishal, it was his own son who broke his arm and threw him and his wife from home. Furthermore, his son-in-law also thrashed him and broke his spine. It was his daughter who helped him to set up a small tea stall.

