Why Maan Panu's I'm Done Is going viral: Salman Khan's shoutout fuels social media buzz Fans are sharing it widely on Instagram and TikTok, using the hook "I’m done" for empowerment and mood-transition reels. Celebrity endorsement from Salman Khan, who praised the track on Instagram, has further amplified its popularity.

New Delhi:

Maan Panu’s latest single I’m Done, released on September 17, 2025, under Warner Music India as part of I-Popstar: Vol. 1 (Episodes 1–3), is officially taking over social media. Clocking in at just 2 minutes 39 seconds with a punchy 146 BPM tempo, the track is short, snappy, and perfectly crafted for today’s Instagram and TikTok audience.

Why fans can't stop listening

From the very first beat, listeners are hooked. The song’s lyrics—“I don’t have any regret that you left”—strike an instant chord with anyone navigating breakups or personal growth. Its breezy runtime and upbeat tempo make it ideal for looping in short-form videos, while the fact that Maan Panu wrote and composed the track himself gives it a raw, personal vibe that fans love. It explores themes of closure, growth and self-discovery.

Social Media on fire

Since dropping, I’m Done has exploded on Instagram reels and TikTok. Users are pairing the catchy “I’m done” hook with everything from empowerment montages to mood transitions. The track has quickly become a mantra for self-liberation, helping it spread like wildfire among younger listeners.

Salman Khan adds superstar approval

Adding to the hype, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently shared an Instagram post giving the song his stamp of approval. Dressed in rugged cowboy-inspired attire and posing next to a horse, Salman wrote: "An amazing track after a very long time… Congratulations! Wish this was one of my songs."

His endorsement has supercharged the track’s visibility, with fans rushing to stream, share, and create content around it. .The song has definitely touched Salman Khan's emotional chords.

What’s next for Maan Panu

With momentum building, Maan Panu is expected to release a visually striking music video capturing themes of growth and rebirth, likely giving the song another viral boost. Fan-created content continues to pour in, making it one of the season’s most talked-about tracks and a prime contender for chart-breaking success.

In short, I’m Done isn’t just a song—it’s a social media phenomenon. With its relatable lyrics, catchy hook, and Salman Khan’s celebrity endorsement, Maan Panu is quickly turning heads and claiming his spot as one of India’s hottest rising pop stars.