Uttar Pradesh: 75-year-old man dies day after marrying 35-year-old in Jaunpur The following morning, Sangruram’s condition worsened unexpectedly, and he was quickly taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. What was supposed to mark the start of a new chapter in his life instead ended abruptly, leaving his family and the entire village in shock.

Jaunpur:

The deceased, identified as Sangruram of Kuchhmuchh village, had been living alone since the death of his first wife a year ago. With no children and sustaining himself through farming, he decided to remarry despite opposition from his family members. On September 29 (Monday), he tied the knot with 35-year-old Manbhavati, a resident of Jalalpur. The marriage was legally registered in court and followed by traditional rituals performed at a local temple.

Hopes of companionship

Relatives said the elderly man sought companionship after years of solitude. Following the wedding, Manbhavati told villagers that her husband had reassured her that he would “take care of the children” while she looked after household responsibilities. According to her, the newlyweds spent most of their wedding night in conversation.

Sudden decline and death

Tragedy struck the very next morning, when Sangruram’s health suddenly deteriorated. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. The abrupt end to what was meant to be a new beginning shocked the family and the entire village.

Suspicion and disputes

The sudden death has fueled speculation. While some villagers believe it was simply a natural occurrence owing to his age, others suspect foul play. Relatives from Delhi, including his nephews, have halted the funeral until their arrival, insisting that no last rites be performed in their absence. This has raised questions over whether the authorities will order a post-mortem or an official inquiry to determine the exact cause of death.

Community’s response

The incident has left the village divided, with some blaming the ill-timed remarriage and others mourning it as a cruel twist of fate. For now, uncertainty lingers, as the family awaits clarity and the community looks to the administration for further action.