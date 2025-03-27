'The shopkeeper looking at me': Memes flood Internet after UPI payments fail due to glitch UPI services faced technical glitches which caused disruptions in payments. While it was frustrating for users, some of them took to X to share hilarious memes. Check out some of them here.

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services faced technical glitches which caused disruptions in payments on different platforms including Google Pay, Paytm, PhonePe and others. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) confirmed that there were "intermittent technical issues", however, it has been resolved now.

NPCI wrote, "NPCI had faced intermittent technical issues owing to which UPI had partial decline. The same has been addressed now and the system has stabilised. Regret the inconvenience."

While it was frustrating for users, some of them took to X to share hilarious memes. Check out some of them here.

One of the users shared a picture of actor Pankaj Tripathi with a disappointed expression and wrote, "The shopkeeper looking at me while I try paying via UPI."

Another user wrote, "Here is a video of me and my friend cleaning vessels cuz we couldn't pay the money using UPI , so restaurant owner asked us to wash vessels !!"

Sharing a video of Mukesh Ambani, one users wrote, "Restaurant owner when your UPI is down."

A user shared an AI-generated gif of Mahatma Gandhi and wrote, "Bapu after knowing about UPIDown"

While several users complained about the disruption in services, one of them wrote, "Some are saying UPI was down some are saying doing fine. But UPI and online payment is one of best thing happened.. very simple and fast and useful"

