Rajasthan man's 'paise wali car' leaves netizens stunned | Watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Rajasthan man's 'paise wali car' stuns netizens.

In today's era, people think of doing something strange to go viral on social media. In this way, an amazing video related to a car has surfaced. In this video, an Indian man has decorated the car completely with coins from front to back.

This car has been decorated with one rupee coin. People were surprised to see the design of this 'paise wali car', but they were even more surprised to see the effort required to stick the coins. The video has been posted by a video creator on the Instagram account ‘Experiment King’. The video has been posted with the caption: "Paise Wali Car". However, no information about the car has been shared online.

In the video, the car can be seen standing alone in a deserted place, the appearance of this car is forcing people to look back again and again. According to the video, the car belongs to someone from Rajasthan, as its number plate is registered there.

Take a look at the viral video:

Only 1 rupee coins were used behind this artistic work, which was carefully pasted on every part of the car. There was no part of the car where coins were not pasted, even the side mirrors of the car were pasted with coins and because of this, the colour of the car has become the colour of coins i.e., silver. Only coins are visible on the front and rear number plates and the entire exterior of the car. Because of the coins, no other part of the car is visible.

After watching the video, people started commenting. One user commented, "Bullet proof, " while another user commented, "Increase the build quality." The third user wrote, "Chillar car." The video has garnered over 5 million views so far.

ALSO READ: Kerala woman claims Uber driver sent her 'creepy' messages, shares screenshots; Uber responds