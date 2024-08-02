'Mummy nahi manengi': Woman requests boss for half day with ‘mom said no’ excuse, chat goes viral | SEE

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Woman requests boss for half day with ‘mom said no’ excuse

An Indian woman requested a half-day leave using the ‘mom card.’ Prachi, an X user, shared a screenshot of her WhatsApp conversation with her manager, which has since gone viral on social media. In her message, Prachi requested a half-day leave on Saturday due to a family event. Anticipating her boss's potential displeasure, she filled her message with numerous ‘pleases’ and elaborated on her situation.

In a screenshot shared by Prachi on X, there are texts from her to her boss in which she wrote, “Hello ma'am, Good Afternoon! I wanted to request a half day this Saturday. I understand a leave may be difficult given the project day, but kindly please grant me a half day, as I have to go with my family for a personal event. Please grant me the same.”

Her boss responded with a plea of her own: "Please, please don’t take," she wrote, adding that it was a ‘Request’ with three crying emojis.

The 25-year-old employee replied with, “Please na ma’am. I really need to, my mom will kill me.”

“Imagine being 25 and still using the 'mom said no' excuse," Prachi commented while posting the screenshot on X.

Take a look at the conversation:

The post is rapidly gaining popularity online, with nearly 180,000 views and a flood of comments. Reactions are mixed on social media: some find the exchange between a senior and her subordinate endearing, while others question why Prachi had to resort to asking for leave in this manner.

One user on X commented, “That is why I don't request leaves, I simply inform my unavailability to my direct manager.” Another chipped in and wrote, “Imagine the toxic work culture where an employee has to beg for half day that too on a Saturday.”

One X user found this endearing, writing, ‘I found it cute.’ Meanwhile, another person criticized the situation, stating, “Imagine creating such a toxic culture that 25 yos have to ‘beg’ for a half day on Saturday and then bragging about it on SM.”

