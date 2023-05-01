Monday, May 01, 2023
     
Fake blood, pet turtles: List of most common and unique items left behind in Uber cabs

The index is based on rider insights and data and aims to provide a fun yet informative way to educate riders about Uber’s in-app options.

Published on: May 01, 2023
List of most common and unique items left behind in Uber cabs
List of most common and unique items left behind in Uber cabs

Trending News: Uber has released the seventh edition of its annual Lost and Found Index, which lists the most commonly forgotten items and the most unique lost items by riders. The report also includes the top 10 “forgetful” cities and insights into when riders tend to be most forgetful. The index reveals that the most commonly forgotten items are clothing, phones, keys, and wallets, followed by headphones, jewellery, books, watches, laptops, backpacks, and purses. 

The 50 most unique lost items range from a Danny DeVito Christmas ornament to a fog machine, to six cheesecakes, to a stainless steel gua sha tool. The index also includes a lightsaber, a mannequin wig head, two fingernails, a slushy machine, horns and a Viking helmet, an important pregnancy test, one Gucci loafer, and fake blood.

Here's the list of 10 most commonly forgotten items in Uber cabs:

  1. Clothing
  2. Phones 
  3. Backpacks and purses
  4. Wallets
  5. Headphones
  6. Jewelry 
  7. Keys
  8. Books 
  9. Laptops
  10. Watches

List of the 50 most unique lost items:

  1. Danny DeVito Christmas ornament 
  2. MY DOG IS IN THE CAR!!! A toy poodle.
  3. Blue cap that says 'i love the smell of jet fuel in the morning'
  4. Fog machine
  5. Some bowling rags
  6. Ankle monitor
  7. My unicycle
  8. 16 oz of fake blood
  9. A printer and remote-controlled vibrator
  10. A pin with Jesus holding slice of pizza
  11. Small camping stove and my funeral pamphlets
  12. Stainless steel gua sha tool  
  13. Cat collar that says 'Maui' on it 
  14. My calculator and my tacos
  15. Small stone-carved whales
  16. Sentimental green pen
  17. Statue of Liberty green foam crown
  18. A lightsaber
  19. Tamagotchi, light blue, egg-shaped. And nuts.
  20. My hamsters are in her car
  21. Hermes scarves 
  22. 1/2 a gallon of Fireball 
  23. Mannequin wig head
  24. 6 cheesecakes 
  25. My happy sauce
  26. Britney Spears fantasy perfume
  27. 'Taming of the Shrew' by Shakespeare
  28. 2 fingernails
  29. A fire sword.
  30. A small, felt, stuffed animal that I made
  31. Two painted rat traps
  32. Tattoo ink and gold antlers
  33. A power of attorney document issued by Turkish consulate 
  34. 2 Pet Turtles 
  35. Packets and bundles of fake hair
  36. I lost my girlfriend 
  37. Bidet
  38. Lotion and chicken wings
  39. I left a slab of bluefin tuna for sushi on the floorboard of the back seat.
  40. One Gucci loafer
  41. Rash cream
  42. An important pregnancy test
  43. Self-respect, mostly. 
  44. A feather 
  45. Foley catheter insertion tray kit 
  46. Slushy machine
  47. Paintings of my wife
  48. Weight loss surgery guide
  49. Horns and a viking helmet
  50. My friend's fake tooth

The Lost and Found Index aims to educate riders about Uber’s in-app options available to them at the tap of a button in case they lose or forget something in their cab during their trip. The report offers an insight into the most frequently forgotten items, the most forgetful cities, as well as the days of the week and times of the year when Uber riders tend to be most forgetful. According to the index, lost items seemed to peak on Saturdays and Sundays in the US.

