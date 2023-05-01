Fake blood, pet turtles: List of most common and unique items left behind in Uber cabs

Follow us on Image Source : UBER List of most common and unique items left behind in Uber cabs

Trending News: Uber has released the seventh edition of its annual Lost and Found Index, which lists the most commonly forgotten items and the most unique lost items by riders. The report also includes the top 10 “forgetful” cities and insights into when riders tend to be most forgetful. The index reveals that the most commonly forgotten items are clothing, phones, keys, and wallets, followed by headphones, jewellery, books, watches, laptops, backpacks, and purses.

The 50 most unique lost items range from a Danny DeVito Christmas ornament to a fog machine, to six cheesecakes, to a stainless steel gua sha tool. The index also includes a lightsaber, a mannequin wig head, two fingernails, a slushy machine, horns and a Viking helmet, an important pregnancy test, one Gucci loafer, and fake blood.

Here's the list of 10 most commonly forgotten items in Uber cabs:

Clothing Phones Backpacks and purses Wallets Headphones Jewelry Keys Books Laptops Watches

List of the 50 most unique lost items:

Danny DeVito Christmas ornament MY DOG IS IN THE CAR!!! A toy poodle. Blue cap that says 'i love the smell of jet fuel in the morning' Fog machine Some bowling rags Ankle monitor My unicycle 16 oz of fake blood A printer and remote-controlled vibrator A pin with Jesus holding slice of pizza Small camping stove and my funeral pamphlets Stainless steel gua sha tool Cat collar that says 'Maui' on it My calculator and my tacos Small stone-carved whales Sentimental green pen Statue of Liberty green foam crown A lightsaber Tamagotchi, light blue, egg-shaped. And nuts. My hamsters are in her car Hermes scarves 1/2 a gallon of Fireball Mannequin wig head 6 cheesecakes My happy sauce Britney Spears fantasy perfume 'Taming of the Shrew' by Shakespeare 2 fingernails A fire sword. A small, felt, stuffed animal that I made Two painted rat traps Tattoo ink and gold antlers A power of attorney document issued by Turkish consulate 2 Pet Turtles Packets and bundles of fake hair I lost my girlfriend Bidet Lotion and chicken wings I left a slab of bluefin tuna for sushi on the floorboard of the back seat. One Gucci loafer Rash cream An important pregnancy test Self-respect, mostly. A feather Foley catheter insertion tray kit Slushy machine Paintings of my wife Weight loss surgery guide Horns and a viking helmet My friend's fake tooth

The Lost and Found Index aims to educate riders about Uber’s in-app options available to them at the tap of a button in case they lose or forget something in their cab during their trip. The report offers an insight into the most frequently forgotten items, the most forgetful cities, as well as the days of the week and times of the year when Uber riders tend to be most forgetful. According to the index, lost items seemed to peak on Saturdays and Sundays in the US.

Read More Trending News