Influencer eats salad with live, jumping shrimps in Thailand, gets bitten. Watch viral video

Trending News: A social media influencer named Sam Pepper recently shared a video on Instagram of him trying a bizarre dish in Thailand called "live jumping shrimp salad". This dish is made by mixing live freshwater shrimp with seasonings, ground roasted chillies, cilantro, fresh sauce and onion, with lime juice squeezed all over it before it is served.

In the video, as soon as the food vendor squeezes lime juice all over the dish, the live shrimp start jumping for their lives and banging against the sides of the container. The influencer takes a bite of the dish and even claims that the live shrimp bit him inside the mouth. Sam Pepper shared the clip late last month, and it has since received over 96,000 likes and 6 million views.

Watch the viral video Jumping shrimp salad in Thailand here:

Internet users were quick to criticize the dish, calling it "unethical" and "cruel". One user wrote, "Something about my food jumping around doesn't sit right with me", while another said, "As if they don't have feelings".

A third user added, "Another reason to add to the list of reasons why not to go to Thailand", and a fourth expressed that it was a "cruel thing to do". A fifth user said, "I don't know who needs to hear this, but you do NOT have to try everything"

