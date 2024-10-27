Haryana YouTuber changes perspective of Chinese woman who labels Indian food as 'dirty', here's how

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representational Image

There's no doubt that Indians cannot take any criticism of our country nor let anyone speak ill of our culture or traditions. Even if someone tries to denigrate the same, Indians know the exact way to hit back at those awful words with their kind, generous, and composed responses. Recently, a viral video featuring an Indian YouTuber completely lived up to this statement, as he won the heart of a Chinese woman who was earlier seen criticizing Indian cuisine through his generous act.

According to the footage captured in the video, the Indian YouTuber identified as 'Passenger Paramvir' engaged in a lighthearted discussion with a Chinese woman, who expressed strong concerns over the preparation of Indian street food. She even showed the Indian YouTuber a few videos online where the food was being prepared in the most unhygienic manner. However, what caught everyone's attention in the video was the Indian YouTuber's graceful response to the criticism, as he reassured the Chinese woman that such unhygienic practices are exceptions rather than the norm in Indian street food culture.

"Trust me, you won't find any of these practices being practiced on the streets. I don't know where you found these videos, but if you go to a good hygienic place, you will definitely love the food," the YouTuber was quoted as saying.

Moreover, to dismiss all the concerns of the woman, the youtuber then took her out to show an authentic side of Indian cuisine. As captured in the footage, he invited the Chinese woman to a local restaurant, where they shared a delicious Indian meal comprising mouth-watering dal makhani, shahi paneer, and naan. The woman shed her skepticism and savored the 'yummy' food.

Watch the viral video

The viral video was shared via a social media handle named FedAmshaa. It posted the video along with a caption: "A Chinese woman shows an Indian vlogger dirty street food videos to make him feel embarrassed and disgusted with himself. Instead, the kind vlogger takes her to a good Indian restaurant and treats her to amazing Indian cuisine in China."

Social Media reactions pour in

As soon as the video was posted, several social media handles began hailing the YouTuber for his gracious response. Commenting on the video, one user wrote, "I laughed at the videos she was showing; she was probably misinformed. He took her to the restaurant and made her taste Indian food. Win-win situation."

"India definitely needs better PR! It's unfortunate that some people judge the entire cuisine based on a few videos. I'm glad the YouTuber took the initiative to introduce her to authentic Indian food," another added.